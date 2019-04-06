TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to

90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in

the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in

the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

50 percent chance. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a 60 percent chance. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night,

then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

