TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper
60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest and decreasing to
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog
after midnight, then patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers and drizzle late.
Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight,
then a slight chance of drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight,
then a slight chance of drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Jackson-
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers late. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle after midnight,
then a slight chance of drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Matagorda Islands-
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of drizzle after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
127 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of