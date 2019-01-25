TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
TXZ211-252200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ237-252200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-252200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ437-252200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ196-252200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ195-252200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ214-252200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ210-252200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ227-252200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-252200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-252200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around
50 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...
around 40 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ438-252200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ198-252200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ213-252200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ313-252200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ163-252200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ235-252200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ335-252200-
Coastal Jackson-
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ200-252200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ300-252200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ176-252200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ236-252200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-252200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ436-252200-
Matagorda Islands-
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-252200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ179-252200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ178-252200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ164-252200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ177-252200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ212-252200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ197-252200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ226-252200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1012 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
