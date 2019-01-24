TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 23, 2019
_____
144 FPUS54 KHGX 240913
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 240912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
TXZ211-242200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ237-242200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ337-242200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ437-242200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ196-242200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds
in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ195-242200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ214-242200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s
coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ210-242200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ227-242200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ238-242200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ338-242200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ438-242200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ198-242200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ213-242200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ313-242200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
east.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ163-242200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ235-242200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ335-242200-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ200-242200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ300-242200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ176-242200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ236-242200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ336-242200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ436-242200-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ199-242200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ179-242200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds
late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ178-242200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ164-242200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds late becoming
south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the evening
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ177-242200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ212-242200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ197-242200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ226-242200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather