TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

TXZ211-062200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ237-062200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ337-062200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ437-062200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ196-062200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ195-062200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning.

TXZ214-062200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ210-062200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ227-062200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ238-062200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ338-062200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ438-062200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ198-062200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ213-062200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ313-062200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ163-062200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ235-062200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning.

TXZ335-062200-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning.

TXZ200-062200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ300-062200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ176-062200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ236-062200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ336-062200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ436-062200-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ199-062200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ179-062200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ178-062200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ164-062200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ177-062200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ212-062200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ197-062200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ226-062200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

