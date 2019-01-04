TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ237-042200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-042200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-042200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-042200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-042200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-042200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-042200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-042200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-042200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-042200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-042200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-042200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-042200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-042200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-042200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-042200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-042200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-042200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-042200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-042200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-042200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-042200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-042200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-042200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-042200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ178-042200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ164-042200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-042200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-042200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-042200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-042200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

