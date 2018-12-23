TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

TXZ211-232200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ237-232200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ337-232200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-232200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ196-232200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ195-232200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ214-232200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-232200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ227-232200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-232200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ338-232200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-232200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-232200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ213-232200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-232200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-232200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ235-232200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ335-232200-

Coastal Jackson-

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ200-232200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-232200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-232200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ236-232200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-232200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-232200-

Matagorda Islands-

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ199-232200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-232200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-232200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ164-232200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-232200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ212-232200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ197-232200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ226-232200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

