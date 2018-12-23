TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
TXZ211-232200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ237-232200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
TXZ337-232200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of
dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-232200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the north
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
TXZ196-232200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ195-232200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ214-232200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ210-232200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ227-232200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at
times early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ238-232200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
TXZ338-232200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ438-232200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ198-232200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ213-232200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ313-232200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ163-232200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ235-232200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ335-232200-
Coastal Jackson-
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of
dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph
late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
TXZ200-232200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph late shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ300-232200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ176-232200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ236-232200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of
dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph
late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ336-232200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming north
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ436-232200-
Matagorda Islands-
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
TXZ199-232200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ179-232200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ178-232200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at
times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ164-232200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ177-232200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ212-232200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or
less at times early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ197-232200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ226-232200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
457 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
