TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

TXZ211-192200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ237-192200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-192200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ437-192200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-192200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ195-192200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-192200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper

60s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-192200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the north. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ227-192200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ238-192200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing

to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ338-192200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing

to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around

50 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-192200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-192200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ213-192200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-192200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ163-192200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ235-192200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely late.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ335-192200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely late.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ200-192200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-192200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-192200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ236-192200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely late.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ336-192200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely late.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ436-192200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-192200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

until afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-192200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-192200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to

90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-192200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-192200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to

90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-192200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ197-192200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-192200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

