Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

TXZ211-152200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ237-152200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-152200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-152200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-152200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-152200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-152200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-152200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ227-152200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-152200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-152200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ438-152200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-152200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-152200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-152200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-152200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ235-152200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-152200-

Coastal Jackson-

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-152200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-152200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ176-152200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-152200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-152200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-152200-

Matagorda Islands-

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ199-152200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ179-152200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-152200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ164-152200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming

light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-152200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-152200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ197-152200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ226-152200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

512 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

