TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

TXZ211-151000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-151000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-151000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-151000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-151000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-151000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-151000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-151000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-151000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-151000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-151000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-151000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-151000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-151000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-151000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-151000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-151000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-151000-

Coastal Jackson-

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-151000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-151000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-151000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-151000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-151000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-151000-

Matagorda Islands-

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-151000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-151000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-151000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-151000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-151000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-151000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-151000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-151000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

912 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

