TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
TXZ211-181000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ237-181000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-181000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-181000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-181000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-181000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-181000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-181000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-181000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-181000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-181000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-181000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-181000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-181000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-181000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-181000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-181000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Scattered
showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-181000-
Coastal Jackson-
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Scattered
showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-181000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-181000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-181000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ236-181000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-181000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Scattered
showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-181000-
Matagorda Islands-
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-181000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-181000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-181000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-181000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ177-181000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ212-181000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-181000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-181000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
657 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
