TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

TXZ211-121000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ237-121000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the late evening and

early morning. Areas of frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-121000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-121000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Very windy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-121000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through

sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-121000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-121000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Areas of frost late. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the upper

30s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-121000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, drizzle and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-121000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ238-121000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-121000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in

the upper 30s coast. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around

40 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-121000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-121000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-121000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-121000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-121000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ235-121000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-121000-

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ200-121000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-121000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-121000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ236-121000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the late evening and

early morning. Areas of frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-121000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-121000-

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,

drizzle and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle in the evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ199-121000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost late.

Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ179-121000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-121000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ164-121000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-121000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-121000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ197-121000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ226-121000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, drizzle and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers, drizzle likely and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

