Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
Austin-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Inland Brazoria-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Coastal Brazoria-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Brazoria Islands-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph late
increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Brazos-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Burleson-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Chambers-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in
the upper 30s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the mid 40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Colorado-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Fort Bend-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Inland Galveston-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Coastal Galveston-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late increasing to near
100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in
the lower 40s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-092200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Grimes-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
Inland Harris-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Coastal Harris-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Houston-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Inland Jackson-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Coastal Jackson-
Coastal Jackson-
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Northern Liberty-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Southern Liberty-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Madison-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Inland Matagorda-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Coastal Matagorda-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Matagorda Islands-
Matagorda Islands-
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph late increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Montgomery-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Polk-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
San Jacinto-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
Trinity-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
Walker-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
Waller-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Washington-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Wharton-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
442 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
