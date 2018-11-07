TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

TXZ211-071000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-071000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-071000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-071000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-071000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-071000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-071000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ210-071000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-071000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ238-071000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-071000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-071000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ198-071000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-071000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-071000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ163-071000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-071000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-071000-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-071000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight,

then patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-071000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-071000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-071000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-071000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-071000-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-071000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-071000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upp