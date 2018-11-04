TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

30 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of rain

60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms likely early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of

rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

30 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance

late. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of rain

60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north. Chance of rain 60 percent

late increasing to 90 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly sunny in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting

to the north. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

northeast. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late

shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 60 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

30 percent chance early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

