TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270427

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270427

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ211-270900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-270900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-270900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-270900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-270900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-270900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-270900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around

70 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-270900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-270900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-270900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-270900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-270900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-270900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-270900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-270900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-270900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-270900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread

fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-270900-

Coastal Jackson-

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread

fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-270900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ300-270900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-270900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-270900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Widespread

fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-270900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-270900-

Matagorda Islands-

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-270900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ179-270900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-270900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-270900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-270900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-270900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-270900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-270900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1127 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog late. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather