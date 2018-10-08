TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ211-082100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ237-082100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ337-082100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ437-082100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ196-082100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ195-082100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ214-082100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ210-082100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ227-082100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ238-082100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ338-082100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ438-082100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ198-082100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ213-082100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ313-082100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ163-082100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ235-082100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ335-082100-
Coastal Jackson-
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ200-082100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ300-082100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ176-082100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ236-082100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ336-082100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ436-082100-
Matagorda Islands-
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ199-082100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ179-082100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ178-082100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ164-082100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ177-082100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ212-082100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ197-082100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ226-082100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
612 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
