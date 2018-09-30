TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ211-010900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-010900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-010900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

cloudy late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-010900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-010900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then

a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-010900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-010900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-010900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-010900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-010900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

cloudy late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-010900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

cloudy late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-010900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a

chance of thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-010900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-010900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-010900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming cloudy

late. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-010900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-010900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-010900-

Coastal Jackson-

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-010900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-010900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming cloudy

late. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-010900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then

a 40 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-010900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-010900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-010900-

Matagorda Islands-

612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 60 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGH