TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ211-010900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ237-010900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Showers likely early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-010900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
cloudy late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-010900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
cloudy late. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-010900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then
a 40 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-010900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late.
Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-010900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-010900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-010900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-010900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
cloudy late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-010900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
cloudy late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-010900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. A chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a
chance of thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-010900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-010900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-010900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming cloudy
late. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-010900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-010900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-010900-
Coastal Jackson-
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Showers likely early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-010900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A
slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-010900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming cloudy
late. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-010900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then
a 40 percent chance in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-010900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Showers likely early in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-010900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-010900-
Matagorda Islands-
612 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 60 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGH