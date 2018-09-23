TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
TXZ211-230900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ237-230900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-230900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-230900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-230900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-230900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-230900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-230900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-230900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in
the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-230900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-230900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-230900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-230900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-230900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-230900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-230900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-230900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-230900-
Coastal Jackson-
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-230900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-230900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-230900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-230900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in
the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-230900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-230900-
Matagorda Islands-
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-230900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph early in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent
early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-230900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-230900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-230900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-230900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60