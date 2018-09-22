TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 220342
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 220341
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
TXZ211-220900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ237-220900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ337-220900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ437-220900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-220900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ195-220900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ214-220900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ210-220900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ227-220900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ238-220900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ338-220900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ438-220900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-220900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ213-220900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ313-220900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ163-220900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-220900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ335-220900-
Coastal Jackson-
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ200-220900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ300-220900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ176-220900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-220900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ336-220900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ436-220900-
Matagorda Islands-
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ199-220900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ179-220900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cl