Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

TXZ211-122100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-122100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-122100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-122100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-122100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-122100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-122100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-122100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-122100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ238-122100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ338-122100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-122100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-122100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-122100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-122100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-122100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-122100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-122100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-122100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-122100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-122100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-122100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-122100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-122100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-122100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-122100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-122100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-122100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-122100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-122100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-122100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

