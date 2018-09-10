TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
190 FPUS54 KHGX 102142
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 102142
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
TXZ211-110900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent early in the evening decreasing to 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ237-110900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent in the evening, then increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ337-110900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ437-110900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
$$
TXZ196-110900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ195-110900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ214-110900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ210-110900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ227-110900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the evening, then
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ238-110900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds early in the
evening becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent early in the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ338-110900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ438-110900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-110900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ213-110900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent in the evening, then increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ313-110900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds early in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
in the evening, then increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ163-110900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
early in the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the evening,
then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-110900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the evening, then
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ335-110900-
Coastal Jackson-
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing
to 50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ200-110900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds early in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ300-110900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds early in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ176-110900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ236-110900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the evening, then
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ336-110900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ436-110900-
Matagorda Islands-
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent early in the evening decreasing to
50 percent in the evening, then increasing to 90 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-110900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
442 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chanc