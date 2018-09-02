TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 022027
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 022026
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ211-030900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening then rain
30 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ237-030900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-030900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-030900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-030900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to
30 percent in the evening, then increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-030900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent in the evening, then increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-030900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent increasing to 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-030900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-030900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-030900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-030900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-030900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-030900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ213-030900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ313-030900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to
40 percent in the evening, then increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-030900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-030900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent in the evening, then increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ335-030900-
Coastal Jackson-
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent in the evening, then increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-030900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the evening, then
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-030900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in
the evening increasing to 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-030900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ236-030900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent in the evening, then increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-030900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent in the evening, then increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-030900-
Matagorda Islands-
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in
the evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-030900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ179-030900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely early in the evening. Showers
likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ178-030900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent in the evening, then
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ164-030900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
326 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. So