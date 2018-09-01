TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 011958
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 011957
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
TXZ211-020900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ237-020900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ337-020900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the evening,
then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ437-020900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the evening,
then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ196-020900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ195-020900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ214-020900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to
40 percent in the evening, then increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ210-020900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ227-020900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ238-020900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ338-020900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ438-020900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ198-020900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ213-020900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the evening,
then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ313-020900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ163-020900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ235-020900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ335-020900-
Coastal Jackson-
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ200-020900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ300-020900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
early in the evening decreasing to 40 percent in the evening,
then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ176-020900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ236-020900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ336-020900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in
the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent in the evening, then increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ436-020900-
Matagorda Islands-
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 30 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ199-020900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ179-020900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ178-020900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent in the
evening, then increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ164-020900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers a