TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
TXZ211-162100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-162100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-162100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-162100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-162100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-162100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-162100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-162100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-162100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-162100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-162100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-162100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-162100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-162100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-162100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-162100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-162100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-162100-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-162100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-162100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-162100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-162100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-162100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-162100-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-162100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-162100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-162100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-162100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-162100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-162100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-162100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-162100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 PM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
