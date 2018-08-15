TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 150942
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 150941
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
TXZ211-152100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-152100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-152100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-152100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-152100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-152100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-152100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-152100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-152100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-152100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-152100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-152100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-152100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-152100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-152100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-152100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-152100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-152100-
Coastal Jackson-
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-152100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-152100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-152100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-152100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-152100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-152100-
Matagorda Islands-
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-152100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-152100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-152100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-152100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-152100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-152100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-152100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-152100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
441 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather