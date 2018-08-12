TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ211-130900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming south increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ237-130900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-130900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-130900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-130900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-130900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-130900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s
inland...around 80 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-130900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ227-130900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ238-130900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-130900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-130900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-130900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-130900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-130900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-130900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ235-130900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-130900-
Coastal Jackson-
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-130900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-130900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-130900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-130900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-130900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-130900-
Matagorda Islands-
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-130900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-130900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-130900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-130900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent early in the evening decreasing to
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-130900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-130900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy late.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-130900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-130900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
