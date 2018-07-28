TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
Austin-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Inland Brazoria-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Coastal Brazoria-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Brazoria Islands-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a slight chance of showers in
the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
Brazos-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
Burleson-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
Chambers-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Colorado-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Fort Bend-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Inland Galveston-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southwest in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Coastal Galveston-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-282100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Grimes-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
Inland Harris-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Coastal Harris-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Houston-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
Inland Jackson-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Coastal Jackson-
Coastal Jackson-
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Northern Liberty-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Southern Liberty-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Madison-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
Inland Matagorda-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Coastal Matagorda-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Matagorda Islands-
Matagorda Islands-
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
Montgomery-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Polk-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
San Jacinto-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Trinity-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Walker-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
Waller-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
Washington-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
Wharton-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
341 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
