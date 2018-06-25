TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TXZ211-252100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-252100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-252100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-252100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-252100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-252100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-252100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-252100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ227-252100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-252100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ338-252100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph inland...
south 15 to 20 mph coast. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-252100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-252100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-252100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-252100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ163-252100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ235-252100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-252100-
Coastal Jackson-
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ200-252100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-252100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-252100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-252100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-252100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ436-252100-
Matagorda Islands-
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-252100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-252100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-252100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-252100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-252100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-252100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-252100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-252100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
326 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
