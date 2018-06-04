TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 7:17 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
_____
732 FPUS54 KFWD 042315 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
TXZ119-050915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-050915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-050915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-050915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-050915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-050915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-050915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-050915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-050915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-050915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-050915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-050915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-050915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-050915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-050915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-050915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-050915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-050915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-050915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-050915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-050915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-050915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-050915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-050915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-050915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-050915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-050915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-050915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-050915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-050915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-050915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-050915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-050915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-050915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-050915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-050915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening...
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-050915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening...
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-050915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-050915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-050915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
evening...then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-050915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-050915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-050915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-050915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-050915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ094-050915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
615 PM CDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather