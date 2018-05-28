TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TXZ211-282100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ237-282100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ337-282100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-282100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-282100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ195-282100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ214-282100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.
TXZ210-282100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ227-282100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ238-282100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ338-282100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-282100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ198-282100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ213-282100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ313-282100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-282100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ235-282100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ335-282100-
Coastal Jackson-
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ200-282100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ300-282100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ176-282100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ236-282100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ336-282100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-282100-
Matagorda Islands-
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-282100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ179-282100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ178-282100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ164-282100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ177-282100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ212-282100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ197-282100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ226-282100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
957 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
