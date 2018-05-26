TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

_____

804 FPUS54 KHGX 260257

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 260257

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

TXZ211-260900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-260900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-260900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-260900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-260900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-260900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-260900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid

70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. North winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the

lower 90s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around

90 coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.

$$

TXZ210-260900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-260900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-260900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-260900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in

the lower 90s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-260900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-260900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-260900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-260900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-260900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-260900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-260900-

Coastal Jackson-

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-260900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-260900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-260900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-260900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-260900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-260900-

Matagorda Islands-

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-260900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-260900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early

in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-260900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-260900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-260900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-260900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-260900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-260900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

957 PM CDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather