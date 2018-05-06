TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

514 FPUS54 KHGX 060242

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

TXZ211-060900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-060900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-060900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-060900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ196-060900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-060900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-060900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

mid 80s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

mid 80s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-060900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-060900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-060900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-060900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-060900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-060900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-060900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-060900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-060900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-060900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-060900-

Coastal Jackson-

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-060900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-060900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-060900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-060900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-060900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-060900-

Matagorda Islands-

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-060900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-060900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-060900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-060900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-060900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-060900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-060900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-060900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

