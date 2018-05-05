TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:50 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
TXZ211-050900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ237-050900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-050900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-050900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ196-050900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-050900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-050900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper
60s coast. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper
60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around
70 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-050900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-050900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-050900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. East winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-050900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-050900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent early in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-050900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-050900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-050900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-050900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-050900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-050900-
Coastal Jackson-
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-050900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-050900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-050900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-050900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-050900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-050900-
Matagorda Islands-
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ199-050900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-050900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-050900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-050900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-050900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-050900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-050900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-050900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
941 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
