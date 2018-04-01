TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:19 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
554 FPUS54 KHGX 010812
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
TXZ211-012100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ237-012100-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ196-012100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-012100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-012100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the
mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ210-012100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-012100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ238-012100-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ198-012100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-012100-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-012100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much
cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-012100-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ200-012100-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-012100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-012100-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Inland, southeast
winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Coast, south winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ199-012100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-012100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-012100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-012100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-012100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-012100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-012100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-012100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
