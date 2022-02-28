TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

820 FPUS54 KFWD 280900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

TXZ119-282230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ118-282230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ159-282230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-282230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-282230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ103-282230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ093-282230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ092-282230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ091-282230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ102-282230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ101-282230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-282230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ115-282230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ116-282230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ117-282230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-282230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-282230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-282230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-282230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-282230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-282230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-282230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-282230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-282230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-282230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-282230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ134-282230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ145-282230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ146-282230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ161-282230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ160-282230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-282230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-282230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-282230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ147-282230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ148-282230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-282230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ122-282230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ121-282230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ120-282230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ105-282230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ123-282230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ107-282230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ106-282230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ095-282230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ094-282230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

