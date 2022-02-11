TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022 _____ 767 FPUS54 KFWD 111033 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 TXZ119-112215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ118-112215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ159-112215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ158-112215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-112215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ103-112215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ093-112215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ092-112215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ091-112215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ102-112215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ101-112215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-112215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-112215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-112215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-112215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-112215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-112215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-112215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-112215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-112215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ142-112215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-112215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-112215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-112215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-112215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-112215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ134-112215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ145-112215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-112215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ161-112215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ160-112215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ174-112215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-112215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ162-112215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ147-112215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ148-112215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ135-112215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ122-112215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ121-112215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ120-112215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ105-112215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ123-112215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ107-112215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ106-112215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ095-112215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ094-112215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 433 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather