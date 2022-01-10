TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

TXZ119-102215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ118-102215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ159-102215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ158-102215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ104-102215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ103-102215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ093-102215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ092-102215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around

20 in the morning.

TXZ091-102215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ102-102215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ101-102215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ100-102215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ115-102215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ116-102215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ117-102215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ131-102215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ132-102215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ130-102215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ129-102215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ141-102215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ142-102215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ156-102215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs

around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ157-102215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ143-102215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ144-102215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ133-102215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ134-102215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ145-102215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ146-102215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ161-102215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ160-102215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ174-102215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ175-102215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ162-102215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ147-102215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ148-102215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ135-102215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ122-102215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ121-102215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ120-102215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ105-102215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ123-102215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ107-102215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ106-102215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ095-102215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ094-102215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

322 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

