TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021 _____ 407 FPUS54 KFWD 190819 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 TXZ119-192130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-192130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-192130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ158-192130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-192130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ103-192130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ093-192130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ092-192130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-192130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-192130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-192130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-192130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-192130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ102-117-192130- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-192130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-192130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ130-192130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-192130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-192130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-192130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ156-192130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ157-192130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-192130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-192130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ133-192130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-192130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-192130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-192130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-192130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-192130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-192130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-192130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-192130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-192130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-192130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-192130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-192130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-192130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-192130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ105-192130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ123-192130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-192130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-192130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-192130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ094-192130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 319 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather