TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021 _____ 501 FPUS54 KFWD 130637 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 TXZ119-130915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ118-130915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ159-130915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ158-130915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ104-130915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ103-130915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ093-130915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ092-130915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ091-130915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ102-130915- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ101-130915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ100-130915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-130915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ116-130915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ117-130915- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ131-130915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ132-130915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ130-130915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ129-130915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-130915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ142-130915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-130915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-130915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-130915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-130915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-130915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ134-130915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ145-130915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ146-130915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ161-130915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ160-130915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ174-130915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ175-130915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ162-130915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-130915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-130915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ135-130915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ122-130915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ121-130915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ120-130915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ105-130915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ123-130915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ107-130915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ106-130915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ095-130915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ094-130915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 137 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$