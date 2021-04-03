TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

834 FPUS54 KFWD 030824

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

TXZ119-030930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-030930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-030930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-030930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-030930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-030930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-030930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-030930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-030930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-030930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-030930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-030930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-030930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-030930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-030930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-030930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-030930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-030930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-030930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-030930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-030930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-030930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-030930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-030930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-030930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-030930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-030930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-030930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-030930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-030930-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-030930-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-030930-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-030930-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-030930-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-030930-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-030930-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-030930-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-030930-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-030930-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-030930-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-030930-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-030930-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ107-030930-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ106-030930-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ095-030930-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ094-030930-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

324 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

