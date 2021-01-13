TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

698 FPUS54 KFWD 130940

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

TXZ119-132330-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-132330-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-132330-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-132330-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-132330-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-132330-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-132330-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-132330-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-132330-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-132330-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-132330-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-132330-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ115-132330-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-132330-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ117-132330-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-132330-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-132330-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-132330-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ129-132330-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-132330-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-132330-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-132330-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ157-132330-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-132330-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-132330-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-132330-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-132330-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-132330-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-132330-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-132330-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-132330-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-132330-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ175-132330-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ162-132330-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-132330-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-132330-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ135-132330-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-132330-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-132330-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ120-132330-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-132330-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-132330-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ107-132330-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ106-132330-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ095-132330-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-132330-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

340 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather