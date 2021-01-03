TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ 202 FPUS54 KFWD 030911 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 TXZ119-032215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-032215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ159-032215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ158-032215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ104-032215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ103-032215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ093-032215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ092-032215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ091-032215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ102-032215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ101-032215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ100-032215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ115-032215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ116-032215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ117-032215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ131-032215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ132-032215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ130-032215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ129-032215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ141-032215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ142-032215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ156-032215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ157-032215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ143-032215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ144-032215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ133-032215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ134-032215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ145-032215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ146-032215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ161-032215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ160-032215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ174-032215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ175-032215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ162-032215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ147-032215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ148-032215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ135-032215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ122-032215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ121-032215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ120-032215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-032215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ123-032215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ107-032215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ106-032215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ095-032215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ094-032215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 311 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$