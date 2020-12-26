TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020 _____ 362 FPUS54 KFWD 260913 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 TXZ119-262215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ118-262215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-262215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ158-262215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ104-262215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ103-262215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ093-262215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-262215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ091-262215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ102-262215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ101-262215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ100-262215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ115-262215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ116-262215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ117-262215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ131-262215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ132-262215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ130-262215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ129-262215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ141-262215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ142-262215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-262215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-262215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ143-262215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ144-262215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ133-262215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ134-262215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ145-262215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ146-262215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ161-262215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-262215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ174-262215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ175-262215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ162-262215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-262215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-262215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ135-262215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ122-262215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ121-262215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ120-262215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ105-262215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ123-262215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ107-262215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ106-262215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ095-262215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ094-262215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 313 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather