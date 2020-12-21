TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ 964 FPUS54 KFWD 210931 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 TXZ119-212230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-212230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-212230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ158-212230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-212230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-212230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-212230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-212230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ091-212230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ102-212230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-212230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-212230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-212230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-212230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-212230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-212230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-212230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-212230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-212230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-212230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-212230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-212230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-212230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-212230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-212230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-212230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-212230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-212230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-212230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-212230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-212230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-212230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-212230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-212230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-212230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-212230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ135-212230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-212230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-212230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-212230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-212230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-212230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-212230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-212230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-212230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-212230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 331 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather