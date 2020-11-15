TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
344 FPUS54 KFWD 150915
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
TXZ119-152115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-152115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-152115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ158-152115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ104-152115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ103-152115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ093-152115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ092-152115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-152115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-152115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ101-152115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ100-152115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ115-152115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ116-152115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-152115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-152115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-152115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-152115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-152115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-152115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-152115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-152115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-152115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-152115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-152115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-152115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ134-152115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-152115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-152115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Light and variable
winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-152115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ160-152115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ174-152115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much
colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ175-152115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much
colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ162-152115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much
colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-152115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-152115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-152115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-152115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-152115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ120-152115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ105-152115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-152115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ107-152115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ106-152115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ095-152115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ094-152115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
315 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
