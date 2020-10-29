TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

133 FPUS54 KFWD 290804

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

TXZ119-292145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ118-292145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ159-292145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-292145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ104-292145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-292145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ093-292145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-292145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-292145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ102-292145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ101-292145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ100-292145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-292145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-292145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-292145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ131-292145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-292145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-292145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-292145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-292145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-292145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ156-292145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-292145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-292145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-292145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-292145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ134-292145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-292145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-292145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-292145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-292145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-292145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-292145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ162-292145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-292145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-292145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-292145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-292145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ121-292145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-292145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ105-292145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ123-292145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ107-292145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ106-292145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ095-292145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-292145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

304 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

