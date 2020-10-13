TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
182 FPUS54 KFWD 130801
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
TXZ119-130915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ118-130915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ159-130915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ158-130915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ104-130915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ103-130915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ093-130915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ092-130915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-130915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-130915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ101-130915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-130915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ115-130915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-130915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-130915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-130915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ132-130915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-130915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-130915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-130915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ142-130915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Temperatures
falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-130915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-130915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-130915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West
winds around 10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-130915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-130915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ134-130915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ145-130915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ146-130915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ161-130915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ160-130915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ174-130915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ175-130915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ162-130915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ147-130915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ148-130915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ135-130915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph this
morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler with lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ122-130915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ121-130915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ120-130915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ105-130915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ123-130915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ107-130915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ106-130915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ095-130915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South
winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ094-130915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
301 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather