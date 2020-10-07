TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
TXZ119-072115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ118-072115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ159-072115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ158-072115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ104-072115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ103-072115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ093-072115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ092-072115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ091-072115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ102-072115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ101-072115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ100-072115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ115-072115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ116-072115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ117-072115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ131-072115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ132-072115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ130-072115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ129-072115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ141-072115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ142-072115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ156-072115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ157-072115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ143-072115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ144-072115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ133-072115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ134-072115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ145-072115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ146-072115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TXZ161-072115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ160-072115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ174-072115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ175-072115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ162-072115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ147-072115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ148-072115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ135-072115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ122-072115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ121-072115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around
80.
TXZ120-072115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ105-072115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around
80.
TXZ123-072115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
TXZ107-072115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ106-072115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ095-072115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ094-072115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
312 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s.
