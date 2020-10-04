TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ118-042115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ159-042115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ158-042115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ104-042115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ103-042115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ093-042115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ092-042115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ091-042115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ102-042115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ101-042115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ100-042115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ115-042115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ116-042115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ117-042115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ131-042115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ132-042115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ130-042115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ129-042115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ141-042115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ142-042115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ156-042115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ157-042115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ143-042115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ144-042115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ133-042115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ134-042115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ145-042115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ146-042115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ161-042115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ160-042115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ174-042115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ175-042115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ162-042115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ147-042115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ148-042115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ135-042115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ122-042115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ121-042115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ120-042115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ105-042115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ123-042115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ107-042115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ106-042115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ095-042115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ094-042115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
314 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
